Disabled teen killed in fire in Seri Manjung

IPOH: A 15-year-old boy with disabilities (PWD) died in a house that caught fire in Jalan Dato Haji Kamaruddin, Kampung Dato Sri Kamaruddin, Seri Manjung, today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, said the department received a call at 4.11 pm regarding a fire in a house which was 90 per cent destroyed.

“The fire killed a 15-year-old disabled male victim who was found on a bed in a room and was confirmed dead at the scene by MOH (Ministry of Health),“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the mother of the victim had brought her other child, a baby, to work where she had to take care of the sick in front of her house and left the victim at home.

He said the victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action.

He said the JBPM team applied the concept of RECEO (rescue, exposure, confine, extinguish and overhaul) to put out the fire completely.