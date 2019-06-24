Disabled widower beaten to death in fit of jealousy

PARIT: A disabled widower was beaten to death with a stick spiked with nails by his lover’s jealous husband in Jalan Kenanga 8, Felcra Changkat Lada in Kampung Gajah near here, today.

Badrul Hisham Ngah Aziz, 42, who had a deformed left leg, sustained injuries on his body after being hit by the suspect, also in his 40’s, in the 2.30pm incident.

Perak Central district deputy police chief, DSP Nik Rosdi Nik Yahya, said the police upon arriving at the scene found the victim being beaten up and had to restrain the suspect to end the commotion.

“The incident happened in front of the suspect’s house. He and his wife are in the process of getting a divorce. The victim is said be in a relationship with the man’s wife,“ he said in a statement here today.

Nik Rosdi said the victim, a father of three was pronounced dead by a medical team at the scene, while the suspect was arrested to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

It is understood that the victim and his lover had just returned from a shopping outing in Teluk Intan when they were confronted by the suspect.

In a fit of rage, he smashed the window of the car they were in and repeatedly hit the victim. — Bernama