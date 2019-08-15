Disaster funds approved for three Penang low-cost housings after storm

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Exco Phee Boon Poh (pix) said that residents in three low-cost (LC) housing areas in the Penang North-East District have received disaster funds after the heavy storm on Aug 9.

Phee said that the three LC units are Mutiara Idaman, Jelutong Indah and Medan Tengku.

He said that the repair and restoration project for Jelutong Indah and Medan Tengku were funded by the Implementation and Coordination Unit (ICU), which allocated RM5,500 worth of repair works to each area.

“Whereas the repair costs for Mutiara Idaman of RM200,000 will be funded under the Penang Maximum 80% Maintenance Fund (TPM80PP) programme,” he said in a press conference, here today.

He said that currently, there are three funding programs made available for funding the repairs of residential houses that were affected by the storm.

The funding programs included the ICU, National Disaster Management Agency Malaysia (Nadma) and Penang TYT Disaster Fund.

“Families whose homes were damaged by the storm can submit their application to the respective district offices, where they would select one out of the three funding programs,” Phee said.

According to him, the Penang TYT Disaster Fund would compensate 10% of the total loss up to RM5,000, whereas ICU and Nadma provided up to RM10,000 and RM5,000 worth of repair works.

On Aug 14, Penang government has received 2,022 reports from all district offices regarding damage caused by the storm, which comprised 895 families in Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah (183), Seberang Perai Selatan (69), Barat Daya (406) and Timur Laut (469). — Bernama