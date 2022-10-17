Disaster Management Committees activated immediately

KUALA LUMPUR: Disaster Management Committees at all levels including states and districts have been ordered to be activated immediately to boost preparedness in the face of any disaster and calamity.

The directive was issued by the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali who chaired the 2022/2023 Flood Preparedness Working Committee Meeting Number 2 today, by taking into account the forecast of rain, distribution of rainfall, thunderstorms, landslides and floods in several states.

“I also want to emphasise that all government agencies need to work together to be ready and proactive in handling disaster management quickly, especially in the distribution of information and announcements to the people during floods,“ he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

According to Mohd Zuki, more than 55,000 rescue teams comprising firefighters, Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and Malaysian Volunteer Department (Rela), as well as strategic assets including boats are ready to be mobilised at any time.

“More than 11,000 public premises throughout the country, including schools, public halls and mosques have been registered as Temporary Relief Centres (PPS) for disaster victims and also storage depots for relief assistance,“ he said. - Bernama