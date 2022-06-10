Disaster management machinery ready for possibility of GE15 in monsoon season

KUALA LUMPUR: The disaster management machinery throughout the country has been directed to be prepared at the optimum level to deal with any eventuality in case the 15th general election (GE15) is held during the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Function) Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid said the Task Force on Preparation for MTL 2022/2023 meeting on Oct 3, chaired by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, had discussed the possibility of GE15 coinciding with the MTL.

“This Task Force will fine-tune the measures that need to be taken,“ she said when replying to a supplementary question from Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka).

Khoo wanted to know whether discussions had been held with the Election Commission (EC) on the possibility and suitability of GE15 being held during the coming monsoon season.

Based on records, Mastura said, elections had been held before during the year-end monsoon period, namely the November 1999 general election and the Sarawak state election on Dec 18, 2021.

Mastura said the welfare of 33 million people in Keluarga Malaysia would always be the priority of the prime minister, and the government would definitely consider the views of all agencies, including the National Disaster Management Agency, Meteorological Department, Civil Defence Force and EC, before making any decision.

“I believe the prime minister will use his wisdom when deciding to propose this matter (dissolution of Parliament) to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,“ she said.

She said in preparation to face uncertain weather and MTL 2022/2023, the government was taking certain measures, including from the aspects of pre-disaster, disaster counter-measures and post-disaster coordination.

This included simulation and engagement programmes which were held throughout the country to strengthen the readiness of disaster management machinery at all levels, she added.

In terms of victim management, she said the Social Welfare Department was prepared to activate 6,010 relief centres throughout the country with the capacity to house 1,620,855 victims.

She said this in reply to the original question from Noor Amin Ahmad (PH-Kangar) on the government’s readiness to handle possible floods later this year. - Bernama