Disaster management of a location differs according to flood situation

SHAH ALAM: The flood situation and its features is different according to the location which caused disaster management to be different, said National Security Council director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad (pix).

He said the management needed to be studied and considered by the operation commander earlier before implementing anything.

“Sometimes we do not know the position (situation of flood). It differs from place to place and we are inclined to make assumptions for all places. In this case is incorrect,” he told reporters after inspecting the flood situation in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25, here.

Rodzi said on whole, he found the flood management in Taman Sri Muda was at the right place and was proceeding well.

“It is just that In the initial stage, there was too much rain which came suddenly. We did not expect the water level to rise so high so we were caught in many situations.

“Nonetheless, all government agencies have played their roles well, even though their families were also affected by flood but being government personnel they were committed to give the best service,” he said. — Bernama