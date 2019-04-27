Disbandment of STING, STAFOC & STAGG to eliminate redundancy, improve efficiency: Muhyiddin

SERI KEMBANGAN: Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said the ongoing Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) restructuring exercise and the disbandment of its three special task forces were aimed at improving the performance of the force and avoiding duplication of functions among its units and task forces.

The task forces involved in the restructuring are the Special Task Force on Organised Crime (STAFOC), Special Task Force for Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism (STAGG) and Special Tactical Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING).

“The move (to disband the task forces) was in line with the government’s efforts to carry out reforms because if there is a redundancy or duplication of functions among the task forces involves, then it should be stopped.

“We strongly believe that, with the new alignment, PDRM will be able to play its roles more efficiently and effectively,” he told reporters after the presentation of donations from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Charity Golf (TSMCG) here today.

At the event, Muhyiddin, who is the founder of TSMCG, also presented donations totalling RM50,000 to 10 deserving welfare associations, including Yayasan Orang Buta Malaysia, Rumah Kebajikan Karunai Illam dan Persatuan Microtia Atresia Malaysia.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun was reported as saying that the restructuring process was being carried out in stages and the transfer of the affected officers and staff was now 60 per cent completed.

Meanwhile, when commenting on the recent poll by an independent survey company that the PH government’s approval rating had declined to 39 per cent from 79 per cent between May 31 last year and March 11 this year, Muhyiddin said PH had taken note of the matter seriously.

“We know that the rating is not that good, but, there’s still a lot of time for us to re-established our position and improve our performance. There’s also a lot of things that have been done by the PH government and we still have to manage issues and problems left by the previous government,” he added. — Bernama