‘Discard shipping info carefully’

PETALING JAYA: The next time you receive an item you purchased online, be careful how you dispose the empty parcel packs.

Police warned yesterday that personal particulars displayed on the packs can be misused by scammers.

Federal police commercial crimes investigations department director Commissioner Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said such empty packs should be disposed safely to ensure all personal particulars do not fall into the wrong hands.

Zainuddin was referring to a skit, which is being circulated on social media, showing a woman throwing her empty courier package into a public trash can before it is picked up by a scammer.

The scammer scans the quick-response code on the pack and starts disturbing the woman by calling her until she switches off her phone.

The scammer then goes to the woman’s house on the pretext of delivering a parcel.

The woman’s mother shows up at the door and takes the parcel from the scammer after “verifying” her daughter’s particulars.

The scammer asks for payment of RM500, saying the item has not been paid for.

When the woman attempts to call her daughter, she is unable to get through as the phone has been switched off.

The mother decides to pay the RM500 for the parcel, believed to contain worthless items.

Zainuddin said to date, police have yet to receive any reports on a scam as depicted in the skit.

“If there are any victims who have fallen prey to such a scam, we urge them to lodge police reports.

“We assure the public that we will investigate the case,” he said.