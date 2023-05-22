Discharge of unstable patient: HTJ to set up panel to investigate claim

SEREMBAN: The Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital (HTJ) here will set up a committee to investigate a claim, which has gone viral, that it instructed a patient who was still medically unstable to be discharged from the ward.

Its director, Datuk Dr Zaleha Md Noor said the committee would comprise medical specialists and officers.

“HTJ views this issue seriously and will meet the complainant to get an in-depth view and discuss the matter, which has gone viral.

“We ask that no one makes any assumptions about those involved throughout the investigation process,” she said in a statement today.

A woman claimed in a Facebook post, which went viral today, that her husband was instructed to be discharged from a ward in HTJ despite still being in an unstable medical condition. -Bernama