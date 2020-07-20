Disciplinary action against eight policemen for accepting money: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight police personnel from Bukit Aman Management Department were subjected to disciplinary action for accepting money from others in the force as an inducement for the purpose of arranging their transfer process, last year.

Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Abdul Rahim Jaafar said all police personnel involved had also been ordered to move to other departments.

“The case was detected last year after they were suspected of taking RM5,000 in installment from other policemen for the purpose of arranging the transfer process,” he said at a special press conference in Bukit Aman, today.

Abdul Rahim also did not deny the allegation that there were police officers and personnel paying thousands of ringgit to ‘insiders’ to pass the internal examination to get the opportunity for an interview for promotion.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) promotion examination system has been upgraded from time to time, but there are some parties who try to use the easy way by asking for pay-offs.

“I don’t deny the matter, but thus far I have yet to detect such cases,” he said.

In a related development, he explained that the promotion examination system is now in digital form, with 40% marks being assessed through online competency assessment or PeKAT.

Abdul Rahim said that 30% is based on excellence in carrying out assignments such as having received a certificate of appreciation, representing teams abroad and furthering their studies during service, and the final 30% is evaluated by the interview board, handled by Bukit Aman Management Department and led by himself.

Therefore, it is not easy for the system to be hacked to change the exam results.

Bernama previously reported that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador was quoted as saying that his department had received reports of officers and personnel paying between RM4,000 and RM10,000 to third parties simply because they wanted to pass the internal examination to get interview opportunities for promotion. - Bernama