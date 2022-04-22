Discounted Covid-19 PCR test for haj pilgrims

KUALA LUMPUR: This year’s haj pilgrims are expected to get a discounted price to take the Covid-19 Real-Time Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test.

Tabung Haji Group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin (pix), however, said that the discounted price, which has yet to be finalised, would only be given to those who take the test at the Ministry of Health (MOH) facilities.

“The costs of taking the RT-PCR test must be borne by the pilgrims and we have just been informed that those who take the test with MOH will get a special discount,” he told a press conference on the cost of haj for 2022 here today.

Amrin said the pilgrims were required to undergo the Covid-19 test 72 hours before leaving for the Holy Land and those who tested positive will not be allowed to perform the haj and will be replaced by others. — Bernama