Discounted summons payment for states with Friday weekend ends on Dec 29

KUALA LUMPUR: Payment for discounted summonses in states with the weekend falling on Friday will end on Dec 29 while those with weekends on Sunday will end on Dec 30.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director, Datuk Mat Kassim Karim said police are calling the public to take advantage of the highest compound reduction offer to settle their summonses soon and not at the last minute.

He said following this, all payment counters would be operating during office hours from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm except on weekends and public holidays.

“The setting of the operating hours is due to the different weekends between the states as well as in compliance with the receipts management procedures for the closing of the final accounts in 2021 by the Accountant General’s Department, “ he said in a statement today.

Police earlier announced the discount period for traffic compound payment which should have ended on Dec 12 was extended to Dec 31. — Bernama