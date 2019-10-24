Discounts on toll charges for Cheras-Kajang, NNKSB highways for Deepavali celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR: Taliworks Corporation Berhad (Taliworks) through its subsidiary, Grand Saga Sdn Bhd, and its joint venture company, Grand Sepadu (NK) Sdn Bhd, will be offering a discount on toll charges in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration.

Grand Saga, the Cheras-Kajang Highway concessionaire will be offering 30% discount, and Grand Sepadu, which holds the concession for the New North Klang Straits Bypass Expressway (NNKSB), will be offering 15% discount beginning Oct 27 from 12.01am until 11.59pm.

Taliworks in a statement today said both Grand Saga dan Grand Sepadu will be offering discount for Class 1 vehicles only.

“The discount was offered as part of the on-going corporate social responsibility, to make contributions to the community’s well being,“ the statement said.

Meanwhile, Grand Saga and Grand Sepadu Chief Operating Officer A. Rajasolan said the discounts offer to their users during the joyous festive season, was mainly to show appreciation to the road users of both highways.

He also reminded all road users to drive safely at all times and wished them a pleasant journey. — Bernama