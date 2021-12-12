Discounts on traffic summonses extended till Dec 31

KUALA LUMPUR: Due to overwhelming public response to the generous discounts on traffic summonses, police have extended the offer to Dec 31.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said today that the extension of the discount offer is to ensure all those who have unpaid traffic summonses have the opportunity to settle their fines.

“Due to the encouraging response which had proven to be a challenge to the authorities when huge crowds turned up, we were left with no choice but to close the payment centre due to safety reasons and difficulties in maintaining social distancing. To see that everyone gets a chance to settle their summons without crowding and compromising the safety measures of the pandemic, we have decided to extend the offer until year end.” he said after a walkabout event at the KL Convention Centre (KLCC) earlier.

Acryl Sani said records show that nearly 2.3million traffic summonses worth RM109 million were settled by the public since Friday following the discount offer.

He said since last year, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the public especially economically and the summons discount is meant to ease their financial burden.

“The large turnout shows the public intends to settle their fines if given a chance to do so. “ he said.

Acryl Sani said all traffic police payment counters nationwide will be open to the public to make it easier to settle the fines.

He said alternatively, the public can also settle the fines through the relevant smartphone applications available.

The offer of up to 80% discount by the police and Road Transport Department (RTD) under the 100-day Malaysian Family Aspiration programme was initially scheduled between Dec 9 and today.

On Saturday, the RTD had also extended its discount offer but only until Wednesday.