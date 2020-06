THE Office of the Children’s Commissioner (OCC), Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM) organised a dialogue to discuss access, opportunities and challenges to online learning among children/students in rural areas of Sarawak recently. Ninety participants from the Ministry of Education, Sarawak Education Department and relevant stakeholders such as NGOs, parents and children in Sarawak, gathered to share views, ideas and recommendations on these issues.

i. The three months period of Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional MCO (CMCO), had seriously affected children’s access to education, as schools were closed and anticipated to remain so for few more months, whereby time once lost, is irreplaceable for the child;

ii.Technology and ICT have since dominated how we operate in the new normal, at the expense of less creativity in finding alternative methods of delivering lessons and allowing underprivileged children to continue their studies;

iii.The MCO/CMCO had exposed the strengths and weaknesses of the Malaysian education system. For strength, it is good to know that Malaysia has many dedicated and passionate teachers as they went beyond their normal duty by being creative to deliver lesson to their students living in remote areas. As for weaknesses, there was this emergence of inequality issue between children from rich and poor families and their right to receive education;

iv.Internet access in Sarawak is limited to urban areas, while in rural areas is bad, and in some remoter, almost non-exist;

v.Ministry of Education has introduced learning through TV and Radio via Astro channels 602 and 603. However, the Ministry found that there were students not able to learn through the above as they did not have TVs and lived without electricity;

vi.Children without documentation are the most affected by the pandemic response, as they do not enjoy the same rights to education as Malaysian children; and

vii.Children with disabilities are badly affected as well, as they have nowhere to go and unable to use the internet.

Children’s Commissioner at Suhakam, Prof Dato’ Noor Aziah Mohd Awal, asked the Ministry of Education (MOE) not to overlook children’s rights to education in under-developed districts in Malaysia, particularly those living in rural areas of Sabah and Sarawak.

The Children’s Commissioner urged the MOE to explore other methods of teaching and learning that may be accessible in rural areas, where internet and electricity are not available.

It also suggested RTM explore options, including expanding its TV and Radio Pendidikan coverage to those areas; and that the government invest in better internet connection for all areas in Malaysia and subsidise cost for underprivileged children.