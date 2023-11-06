Discussion in progress on restructuring salary scheme of Kemas teachers - Rubiah Wang

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The Rural and Regional Development Ministry is still in the process of restructuring the salary scale scheme of kindergarten teachers under the Community Development Department (KEMAS).

Its deputy minister, Datuk Rubiah Wang said so far, the ministry had only announced an increase in the monthly allowance for KEMAS volunteers from RM500 to RM800.

“Discussions are still ongoing on the restructuring of salary for KEMAS teachers,” she told reporters after opening the “Wanita Inspirasiku” (WINS) programme here today.

She said this when asked about the ministry’s proposal to restructure the salary scheme of 10,174 KEMAS Kindergarten teachers.

