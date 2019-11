GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will be meeting the federal government for a discussion by Nov 25 concerning the allocation of two federal housing housing funds, namely the Housing Maintenance Project (PPP) and the Housing Maintenance Fund (TPPM).

State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo (pix) yesterday said an application letter was sent to Minister of Housing and Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin on Aug 30 to request a total funding of some RM100 million comprising PPP (RM28 million) and TPPM (72 million) for maintenance and upgrade of the housing facilities in Penang.

He told a press conference here today that he was given a promise by Zuraida during a meeting at Bagan Jaya last week, stating that Penang would receive special treatment.

He said that before the PH government took over, only 28 out of 154 project applications for the federal funding under the 1Malaysia Maintenance Fund programme (TP1M) were approved. — Bernama