Discussions on new location for Kampung Jawa traders ongoing: Exco

MALACCA: The Malacca government is currently in talks with several parties to secure a new business location for Kampung Jawa traders who were instructed to vacate their respective shops on May 31.

State Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Zaidi Attan said this includes discussions with UDA Holdings Berhad to identify a suitable location in Kampung Morten to relocate the traders.

“We have negotiated with the developer (land owner), but they are yet to decide whether or not they agree to create a new trade area for those involved.

“At the same time, we are looking at any government-owned land around Kampung Jawa that we can develop to relocate the traders, but we know that the area is expensive,” he told reporters after flagging off the Malacca government post-flood relief mission to Johor here today.

Elaborating, Zaidi said in the previous discussions, the state government had offered the traders to do business at Dataran Pahlawan but was declined on the grounds that Kampung Jawa is among the B40 group’s go-to place to get necessities at reasonable prices.

Media previously reported that Kampung Jawa, a popular shopping destination for locals and tourists for more than 100 years, will be closed on May 31 to make way for the development of new projects.

Meanwhile, Zaidi said a total of 203 volunteers from nine agencies and local authorities are involved in the post-flood relief mission to Johor.

The mission will focus on assisting residents in Yong Peng, especially in Kampung Parit Awang, in clean-up works, besides distributing aid worth almost RM100,000 to 100 families affected by the floods, he said. - Bernama