Discussions to improve Selayang Market waste disposal system: Nik Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The government, through the Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change Ministry (NRECC), will hold discussions with relevant parties to plan improvements to the waste disposal system at the Selayang Market.

Its minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) said this is due to Selayang Market being one of the main sources of both water and waste that flows into the Jinjang flood retention pond near Sungai Batu, here.

“What we are looking into are waste issues, which clearly is closely related to the Selayang Market, primarily consisting of styrofoam and plastic bottles that are difficult to dispose of, resulting in the accumulation of rubbish.

“The government has plans (to improve the waste disposal system) at the Selayang Market, but it involves other ministries, so there may be further discussions involving the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL),” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a working visit to the retention pond today to assess its readiness for flood risks during the Northeast Monsoon transition period.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi said almost RM1 million has been allocated for the maintenance of the Jinjang flood retention pond, and this amount can be reduced if a comprehensive approach is taken to address the issue of excessive waste.

“This RM1 million is actually huge in costs,it can be saved if waste management can be improved through increased public awareness. Prevention must start from the early stages, it would be already too late if we are not responsible,” he said.

The Jinjang Flood Retention Pond consists of the Wahyu Pond, Delima Pond and Nanyang Pond with a total storage capacity of 2.5 million cubic meters of water, providing protection to around 850,000 residents and safeguarding an area of 120 square kilometres from flood risks.

Nik Nazmi also said that the government has allocated RM2.2 million for several small-scale projects in Kuala Lumpur as short-term measures to address flood risks, which include tasks such as repairs, upgrades, and maintenance of existing systems and facilities. - Bernama