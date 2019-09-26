Discussions with Bank Negara, EPF on enforcement of Special Marriages, Child Custody and Maintenance Court decisions

NILAI: The government is holding talks with Bank Negara and the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) to ensure that orders by the Special Marriages, Hadhanah (child custody) and Nafkah (maintenance) Court, are enforced.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa (pix) said so far, the outcome of various discussions have been positive.

“The discussions are held by a special committee headed by the director-general of the Syariah Judiciary Department, Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, and we are talking to interested parties like Bank Negara and the EPF as decisions made by the court would involve monetary transactions.

“The discussions would also ensure that court decisions are bonding and the court can take action if an order is not abided. I have received positive feedback in the four or five engagement sessions we had with the stakeholders,” he said.

Mujahid was speaking to reporters after the a national seminar on hadhanah solutions held at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia here today.

He said the Syariah Judiciary Department had sent a team to Australia to meet and exchange ideas with the Family Court there.

On the seminar today, Mujahid said it could provide input to the government on possible solutions to issues relating to hadhanah and its enforcement. — Bernama