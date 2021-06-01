Disease outbreak, stop import of live cattle from Thailand: CAP

PETALING JAYA: The Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia (DVS) has been urged to immediately stop the import of live cattle from Thailand.

The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) today highlighted a media report from Thailand that there is an outbreak of the lumpy skin disease among cattle pens in the country.

According to the report, more than 6,700 cows and buffaloes in 35 provinces in Thailand had been affected.

“Lumpy skin disease is an infectious disease in cattle and buffalos caused by a virus,” CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader (pix) said in a statement today.

“The disease is characterised by fever, enlarged superficial lymph nodes and multiple nodules on the skin and mucous membranes.”

Even though the disease does not affect humans, lumpy skin disease is one of the significant reasons for banning meat export in Europe and the US, he pointed out.

The disease causes severe production loss to the dairy and beef farms. The farmer will suffer heavy losses due to management and treatment costs.

“As Malaysians will be celebrating Eid al-Adha in July, live animals such as cattle and buffaloes will be imported into the country for this Islamic festival,” he said.

“As Thailand is our neighboring country the disease can be easily transmitted as is spread through mosquitoes, flies and ticks.

“In view of this, CAP calls on the Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia (DVS) to immediately stop the import of live cattle and buffaloes from Thailand, and conduct investigation to make sure that the disease had not affected our local cattle and buffaloes.”