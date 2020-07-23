Disguised vessel ruse fails, foreign fishermen nabbed

MMEA Bintulu acting director Commander (Maritime) Effendy Mohamed Fadil said the nine Vietnamese nationals on board the two boats were carrying out illegal fishing activities in Malaysian waters when they were detained around 11am.

BINTULU: An attempt by foreign fishermen to fool authorities by disguising one of their boats as a locally-registered vessel was foiled when they were arrested Tuesday by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

About 300kg sea cucumbers were seized from the fishing vessels. — The Borneo Post

“The vessels were spotted about 45 nautical miles northwest of Tanjung Kidurong.

“One of the fishing vessels was using a fake registration number to avoid detection by maritime authorities.

“Both vessels are suspected of using unlicensed fishing equipment to carry out sea cucumber-harvesting activities,” he told a press conference at the Sungai Kemena Vessel Detention Centre, here yesterday.

Adding on, he said about 300kg of sea cucumber were found on the two vessels, while those detained, aged between 29 and 46 years, also failed to produce any valid identification documents.

“The value of the two vessels along with the equipment on board was about RM1.2 million.

“The case will be investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 and Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said.

Meanwhile, health personnel were present to carry out health screenings on the detained fishermen upon their arrival at the jetty.

Medical officer Dr Azlan Arif Bolen said those detained will be taken to Bintulu Health Clinic to undergo Covid-19 tests due to the jetty not being suitable to carry out swab tests.

He revealed that health personnel had joined MMEA Bintulu on a number of operations to carry out Covid-19 tests, adding that all foreigners tested so far had been found negative for Covid-19.

“This is one of the initiatives of the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection,” he said.

Dr Azlan said the result of the samples taken from the Vietnamese fishermen will be known by today.