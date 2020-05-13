Dishing out extras at a time of cost-cutting measures

IT has been said many times before that a job in the civil service will set one up for life.

Unless you commit a serious crime, you are unlikely to lose your job. The government has never retrenched its workers and is unlikely to do so any time soon.

Even considering such a move would spell political suicide.

Pay cuts are unheard of, except when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad served his first term as prime minister. Back in the 1980s, the country was going through a major recession and he launched an austerity drive that would entail a reduction in take-home pay.

However, only ministers were affected. Senior civil servants only had to give up some perks, such as their entertainment allowance.

Today, the country is facing yet another financial crisis, probably the worst it has ever seen.

We are still in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic yet businesses have already begun to force employees to take pay cuts, go on unpaid leave or even to pack up and leave.

At this rate, unemployment is going to be widespread very soon.

But for some unfathomable reason, civil servants are not only spared such cost-cutting measures, they are even getting rewarded.

Just this week, the Public Services Department announced that civil servants on Grade 56 and below will now be given a special Aidilfitri aid of RM500 each. Pensioners will receive RM250 each.

It is not clear yet how much will be spent on this handout but going by the large proportion of those in the civil service who will be celebrating Hari Raya, the sum is likely to be substantial.

We are now in a situation where many people are losing their jobs and getting no help at all.

On the other hand, there are those who not only get to keep their jobs and full salaries, but are given a bonus to boot.

Of course, the rest of us Malaysians do not gripe the civil servants for what they get. They do work very hard to serve the nation.

But in a time of crisis, isn’t a fairer distribution of aid more prudent?

