ALOR STAR: The Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) today conducted an disinfection operation at the Sultan Abdul Halim Airport (LTSAH) near here in efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Its assistant director (Operations) Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the department had been asked by the LTSAH management to carry out the operation there.

“Although the LTSAH is not in the red zone area, we still carry out the sanitisation work on common amenities there such as seats and counter tops as well as frequently touched surfaces to curb the spread of the virus

“A total of 20 Kedah JBPM personnel, five personnel from the Kota Star District Health Department and 26 LTSAH staff involved in the operation which started at 9.30am,” he told reporters here today.

Mohamadul Ehsan said to date, the Kedah JBPM had conducted disinfection operations at 99 locations statewide including the Kota Star district police headquarters.

LTSAH manager Puteh Ramli said today’s operation was the first large-scale disinfection and cleaning exercise carried out at the airport.

Meanwhile, he said only Malaysia Airlines and Firefly flights were allowed to operate during the current Movement Control Order period with an average of 30 to 40 passengers recorded daily.

Thermal screening would also be conducted on each arriving passenger, he added. — Bernama