SANDAKAN: The dismembered body of a man believed to have been attacked by a crocodile was found floating in a creek at Jalan Beriawa here this morning.

According to a statement from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (FRD), the body of the victim, known as Saini Mahmi, 39, who had gone missing since Thursday (May 23) evening, was discovered by the public at 9am, with his left arm missing.

However, the statement said a missing person’s report was only lodged at 9.10pm yesterday (May 24), after which the search and rescue operation was launched.

The victim was feared to have been mauled by a crocodile while he was transferring items from his boat to his house near the tributary.

The body, with bite marks around the chest area as well, was found about 300m from where the man was believed to have been attacked.

The case has been handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama