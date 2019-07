ALOR STAR: A man was killed, believed to be hit by a KTM train at Km29.91 near Taman Keladi, Sungai Petani yesterday.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said police received information about the victim, K. Poobalan, 36, from a man who found a part of the victim’s right leg while patrolling the railway tracks around 9.46am.

“The mishap took place in a tunnel area of Taman Keladi where the victim was believed to have been run over by the train which was on its way from Sungai Petani going to Butterworth.

“Due to the impact, parts of his body were scattered. His right leg was found nearly 200m north of the tracks towards Alor Star while other parts such as head, left leg and stomach were found 350m south heading to Butterworth,” he said in a statement.

Adzli said the remains of the victims were taken to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital, Sungai Petani for post-mortem. — Bernama