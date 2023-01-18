Dismembered murder victim stuffed in suitcase died of injuries, blows from sharp objects

PETALING JAYA: The murder victim found dismembered and stuffed in a suitcase near Rawang yesterday has undergone a post-mortem examination and discovered that the man had sustained injuries and blows inflicted by a sharp weapon.

According to a report by NST, Sungai Buloh District Police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar had verified that the victim was a foreigner.

“So far, we have only recorded a statement from one witness. The post mortem results showed that the victim is a male and a foreigner. He is also believed to be a non-Muslim.

“The cause of death was injuries multiple blows and injuries from sharp objects,“ Shafa’aton said.

She also said that the police will continue looking into the case to further confirm the victim’s identity.

Yesterday, a man’s chopped up body parts stuffed in a black luggage bag was found along the KM 447 of the North South Expressway (PLUS) near the Southbound Rawang exit and police were notified of the discovery at 11.44pm by passer-bys.