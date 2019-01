KANGAR: The dismissal of 25 imam and the transfer of 10 others were carried out under the jurisdiction of the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) which is beyond the powers of the state government, said the chairman of the State Islamic Religious Committee, Ruzaini Rais.

The state government was also not informed of the matter as it was MAIPs business, he said.

“I hope all the imam concerned would remain calm and not take action which could tarnish their good name.

“I hear those who are dissatisfied will hold a picket in several mosques after the Friday prayers tomorrow,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

Ruzaini urged the imam concerned to think many times before taking any action out of respect for the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail as President of MAIPs. — Bernama