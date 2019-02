GEORGE TOWN: As families gather to mark the auspicious reunion dinners on the eve of the Chinese New Year, a 36-year-old man will likely be dining alone in a fast food outlet as he remains estranged from his family.

Adrian Beh Chin Yew was disowned by his mother Goh Bee Keow, 65, and sister Beh Poh Lay, 29, after his father Beh Gim Huat passed away in January last year over injuries suffered from a road mishap here.

Adrian, who had lived in Gat Lebuh Maccallum, now wants to reunite with his mother and sister – both of whom have allegedly forsaken him after Gim Huat passed away more than a year ago. He was already facing turmoil at home, and had left his family to stay on his own back in 2017.

“When my father had passed away, my mother and sister did not inform me of his untimely death. I lost my father but what was more distressing was that I also lost touch with my mother and sister.”

Adrian explained that he had a gross misunderstanding with his family earlier and by 2017, had become estranged from them.

But with the Lunar New Year approaching, Adrian, who studied at the St Xaviers’ Institution, felt remorse and wishes to reunite with his mother and sister. They, however, have preferred to remain elusive and non-contactable despite Adrian lodging two police reports and seeking help from political parties to support his cause.

“My issue was highlighted initially last year but when my mother refused to come forward, the media also decided to give up on my case. They cited that it was personal but I am desperate. I still harbor hope of reconciliation.”

Adrian said that his mother and sister’s last known address was in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya, but when police approached the home, they were informed that it was mere a forwarding address.

“My mother and sister have also changed their handphone numbers so I have no way of reaching out to them.”

Adrian then tried seeking out more information from his mother and father’s relatives, but they too were unwilling to provide any information.

In his desperation, Adrian has become overzealous in trying to seek help as many of the service centers of mainstream political parties have become reluctant to continue helping, with some apparently citing that he has become compulsive about this issue.

But the Penang Front Party’s community services and complaints department coordinator Ong Seong Lu felt sympathetic for Adrian. He agreed to help and he called theSun to highlight the man’s plight.

Ong said that Adrian has promised to change his ways and to seek forgiveness from his mother if there was a chance for a reunion.

“I told him that if he ends up quarreling with his mother again, I will lodge a police report against him for alleged abuse.”

Meanwhile, Adrian when asked what he would do when the reunion dinners occur, he replied that he would be alone as he does not have genuine friends, and the occasion is mostly about family rather than a social outing.

“I may end up just eating a fast food meal.”