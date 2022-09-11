Disruption at Kelana Jaya LRT Line, repair going on

KUALA LUMPUR: A light rail transit (LRT) train on the Kelana Jaya line was reported to have experienced a technical breakdown at about 9 tonight, and it is being repaired.

RapidKL on its Twitter page tonight announced that the technical disruption occurred at KL Sentral Station heading to Putra Heights.

“The damaged train is being towed out to the depot.

“The train service is operating on only one track for the time being between Pasar Seni and Abdullah Hukum stations. As such it has to move slowly and stops longer at the station,“ according to the official tweet.

In this regard, RapidKL has activated a connecting train between Bangsar Station to Masjid Jamek and Masjid Jamek to KLCC.

Tonight, a 23-second video went viral on social media showing a damaged train stranded and emitting smoke. - Bernama