Disruption of Monorail signaling system causes delays

KUALA LUMPUR: Monorail service operations are experiencing delays following signal system disruptions along the route causing trains to move slower and longer waiting times.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) in a statement today said that the disruption was first detected at 3.50 pm today and the engineering team has carried out repair work to restore normal operations as soon as possible.

“Rapid Rail apologises to the passengers for the inconvenience caused,“ according to the statement.

The statement also mentioned that additional auxiliary police personnel were also deployed to the affected stations to control congestion at the stations and platforms and inform passengers through announcements.

Commuters are told to follow Rapid KL’s social media to get the latest status of Monorail services. - Bernama