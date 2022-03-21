Disruptive Womanization 2022: Giving women an edge in business

PETALING JAYA: The Disruptive Womanization 2022 was the talk of the town in Port Dickson between March 11 and 13 when Sampurna Malaysia organised a complimentary, highly acclaimed annual entrepreneurship program post-Covid-19.

The programme has seen enormous responses from Malaysian women nationwide.

“The Disruptive Womanization 2022 stay in camp was a fun-filled weekend at this beautiful resort with lots of joys and laughter while all the participants were also engaged in the navigation of simple but effective Business Startup methodologies,” said Project Manager, Livanyahpiriya.

She reiterates that she instituted a vigorous but fair selection process focusing on 40 women out of 330 applicants with precedence given to the single mothers and B40 groups.

Deputy Secretary-General of Youths and Sports Ministry Ramona Mohd Razali, who also attended the project, stressed that the ministry welcomes collaboration with any parties to create more Women Entrepreneurs.

She also pointed out that youths in the country are competitive, creative and innovative.

“I had a good time working with these eager and inspirational girls. When I was reviewing their business ideas, it struck me that two of the business ideas were disruptive by nature and could also potentially lead to initial public offering within the next few years. I am delighted to work with Sampurna Malaysia to enable the success of these women and guide them towards their business exit plan while maintaining a balanced household socio-economic,” says the Coach, Raj Kumar.

The programme was also attended by Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Mohd Radzi, who reiterated her commitment to work with Sampurna Malaysia on related projects in support of Malaysian women and people with disability.

She also spoke about the power of visualization and how it helped her to be who she is now.