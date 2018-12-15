‘Dissatisfaction with Zahid’s leadership forced leaders to quit Umno’

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Umno leaders yesterday expressed their loss of confidence in the leadership of party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi besides their concern for the welfare of the people as the reasons for leaving the party.

The Member of Parliament for Larut Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (pix), who announced that he was leaving the party today said more Umno members would leave the Barisan Nasional main party if Ahmad Zahid did not step down from his position as party president.

According to Hamzah’s special officer, Zulkifli Bujang, the former member of Umno Supreme Council issued the warning based on pressure from the majority of party members lately.

He said Hamzah was disappointed with the way the former deputy prime minister handled the issue to the extent that it had become a crisis for the party resulting in many people having lost confidence in ahid and the party.

“If the party president does not listen or refuse to accept this view, more party members or Members of Parliament would leave Umno,“ he added.

In the media report today, Hamzah was reported as saying that he was made to understand about 10 more Umno MPs were prepared to leave the party within the next 10 days if Zahid did not leave his position.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli informed that Hamzah who was also former Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister, handed his letter stating that he was quitting the party to the officer of Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Anuar Musa at the Umno Headquarters, here about 3.50pm yesterday.

Asked whether Hamzah would join any other party subsequently, Zulkifli said Hamzah did not reject the possibility of joining the government.

In the same issue, following pressure from Sabah Umno Youth on Thursday, Sungai Besar Umno division had also urged Ahmad Zahid to relinquish his post today.

Sungai Besar Umno head Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos said although the division was considered as Ahmad Zahid’s staunch supporter, the members of the division now unanimously withdrew their support after he was seen as being incapable of handling the party crisis.

Elsewhere, Alor Star Umno Youth also took a similar stand as Sabah Umno Youth who urged Ahmad Zahid to relinquish his post as party president.

Its head, Syed Mohd Johan Rizal Syed Unan Mashri said that representing the voice of the grassroots who were becoming more unhappy with the crisis faced by Umno, he felt that the move was for the survival and direction of Umno so that it would continue to move forward.

Earlier Umno Information Head, Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah confirmed that six Umno MPs left the party today.

Besides Hamzah, they were Tanah Merah MP, Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz; Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Shabudin Yahaya; Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid; Sabak Bernam MP Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh and Mersing MP Datuk Dr Latiff Ahmad.

Besides Ikmal Hisham who made the announcement in front of about 800 supporters today, Shabudin and Rosol confirmed their decisions when contacted by Bernama.

Unlike Hamzah, Ikmal Hisham and Shabudin who refused to comment on their participation in other political parties, Rosol said he had submitted his application forms to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

He said the forms were handed over on Thursday together with five other Members of Parliament from Umno who decided to leave the party.

“Just wait whether they will be approved by Bersatu Chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad or otherwise,“ he said, adding that the decision was not made hastily or out of coercion but after careful study.

He said despite being unhappy with the move, he was firm on his decision and would not turn back as he was concerned about the welfare of the people who needed to be championed by their elected representative.

Meanwhile, Penang Umno Liaison head Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir said he and the Tasek Gelugor Umno would hold a press today concerning Shabudin. — Bernama