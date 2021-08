MELAKA: A group of Bangladeshi workers were believed to have provoked security guards and Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel in an incident at Pantai Puteri, here, last night.

Melaka Tengah district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Afzanizar Ahmad said the incident happened at 10.30pm at the workers hostel and was believed to have been triggered when they were dissatisfied with the way a security guard had acted on a fellow worker who had fallen unconscious.

He said the security guard who was also the complainant had taken the unconscious worker away but by the time the ambulance arrived the worker was confirmed dead.

“Things became heated when one the workers refused to cooperate and created a commotion at the main gate of the dormitory where the workers had assembled.

“Stones were thrown at the security guards damaging the guardhouse while the ambulance suffered dents and scuffs,” he said when contacted by reporters here today.

Afzanizar said the 33 year-old security guard and MOH personnel quickly left when things got worse. However no injuries were reported.

He said also damaged in the incident were closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, fire alarm boxes and a Honda Wave motorcycle, with losses estimated at RM22,000.

“No arrests have been made since the 670 workers were under quarantine and wearing pink wrist bands.

“Investigations are ongoing under Section 148 and Section 427 of the Penal Code. The public is advised to remain calm,” he said.

Several video recordings of the incident have made their rounds on social media. — Bernama