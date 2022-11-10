Dissolution: MB yet to get audience date

KUANTAN: Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail has yet to get a date for an audience with Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the status of the State Assembly.

“I have yet to get the date,” he said when asked whether the State Assembly would be dissolved for a state election to be held simultaneously with the 15th General Election (GE15) following the dissolution of the Parliament yesterday.

Wan Rosdy said this when met after handing over a tractor to the Pahang Agriculture Department at Wisma Sri Pahang here before the State Assembly sitting today.

Yesterday, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the BN-led states will dissolve their legislative assemblies simultaneously with the dissolution of Parliament, to make way for GE15.

Pahang is under BN’s administration after the coalition won 25 of the 42 state seats in the 14th general election, while Pakatan Harapan won nine seats and PAS, eight seats.

To a question on the BN manifesto for the state election, Wan Rosdy said the Pahang Budget 2023 which was tabled last Friday could serve as a manifesto because it encompassed all parties.

On today’s handing over programme, Wan Rosdy said the state government had allocated RM3.4 million for the purchase of 22 tractors for lease to farmers.

Ten districts, except Cameron Highlands, will each receive two tractors, while the remaining two tractors would be placed at the office of the State Agriculture Department, he added. - Bernama