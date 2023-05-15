Dissolution of assembly: MB to seek Selangor Sultan’s audience in third, fourth week of June

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari will be seeking an audience with the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, on the third or fourth week of next month over the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly.

Amirudin said the audience request would be made before the state assembly automatically dissolves on June 25.

“This is the understanding among us menteris besar which is the third or fourth week of June,” he told reporters after a Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) recognition ceremony here today.

The six states which will be conducting their state polls are Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

In this regard, on the division of seats between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) in Selangor, he said seven out of the 56 seats are still in discussion.

Earlier, Amirudin represented the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) to receive MBOR recognition for the largest subsidised chicken and eggs sale during the Ehsan Aidilfitri Mega Sale, in April.

He said the Ehsan Aidilfitri Mega Sale is the largest sales programme ever organised by PKPS and is part of the Jelajah Ehsan Rakyat (JER) programme.

The Menteri Besar said since JER was implemented from September last year until this month, PKPS had spent RM37 million and provided savings of RM18 million to more than two million residents in the state.

Amirudin said JER last year recorded a sale of 30,000 chickens and 10,712 trays of eggs during the two days of the programme and will continue in collaboration with the Rahmah Sales Programme, as early as next month with the expectation of additional items of food products.

JER was implemented with the aim of easing the burden of the people in the face of rising food prices by offering goods at prices 30 per cent lower than the current market price. - Bernama