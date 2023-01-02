Dissolution of Kedah Assembly after June 18: Kedah MB

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has hinted that the State Assembly will be dissolved after June 18 to pave way for the state polls.

He said this was based on several factors, including the fasting month, Aidilfitri celebration, the Haj season and the Aidiladha celebration prior to that.

“In March and April, it’s the fasting month and Raya (Aidilfitri) )... after that we have people going for the Haj, so have to wait for them to come back and on June 18, we have the Sultan of Kedah’s birthday celebration. It (dissolution of State Assembly) can only be done after that,” he told to reporters when met at the State-level Chinese New Year celebration last night.

Muhammad Sanusi said PAS would decide for itself on the date to dissolve the state assemblies in the three PAS-led state governments, namely Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, without discussing the matter with states under Pakatan Harapan (PH).

However, the PAS election director expressed the hope that the PH-administered states of Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan would be able to dissolve their respective state assemblies together with the three states under PAS so that the state elections could be held simultaneously.

“There have been informal discussions with other states, like with Negeri Sembilan. I asked the Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun). He said it is not his intention to dissolve the state assembly in May, its mandate expired in June.

“So, like it or not, the (Negeri Sembilan) State Assembly has to be dissolved in May or at the latest on May 31. So if the state polls are to be held simultaneously, they have to be held within 60 days, which is between June 1 and July 31,” he added. - Bernama