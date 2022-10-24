Dissolution of Parliament does not affect Deepavali celebration: PM

SHAH ALAM: The dissolution of Parliament to make way for the 15th General Election (GE15) does not affect the joy of the Deepavali celebration by the Hindus in the country today, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said it was not true the claims made by some quarters that the dissolution of Parliament in October was an act of disrespect for the Indian community celebrating Deepavali as they would not have enough time to celebrate the occasion.

“I see that even with the country facing a general election, it does not affect the Deepavali celebration. The dissolution of Parliament does not in any way affect the celebration, In fact, it is merrier. So I wish the Hindus, Deepavali Valthukkal.

“This is the harmony we want for us to continue with the country’s development,” he told reporters at the MIC president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran’s Deepavali open house at Kota Kemuning here today.

Also present were MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan. - Bernama