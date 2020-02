KUALA LUMPUR: Dissolving the Parliament is not the best option to resolve the current political crisis, said Malay Consultative Council (MPM) advisory board member Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar (pix).

The former Inspector-General of Police said there isn’t a need for Parliament to be dissolved as such a move could pose risks to the economy, national security as well as the education sector.

“We should leave it to the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to decide.

“What is important now is for everybody to abide by the Federal Constitution. The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has the power, so other parties should not have issued any statement before that,“ he said after submitting a memorandum to the King at Gate 3, Istana Negara here today.

The memorandum was handed over to the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong’s senior private secretary Col (R) Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim.

Also present were former Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang and former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Musa Hassan.

Mohammed Hanif, however, declined to disclose the content of the memorandum.

Meanwhile, he said a movement called Gerakan Mempertahankan Kedaulatan Perlembagaan was set up on Dec 6 last year as part of MPM’s efforts to protect the sovereignty of the country. — Bernama