Distribution, installation of MyTV decoders for Orang Asli to be expanded

BALING, Feb 11: The Rural Development Ministry will expand the distribution and installation of MyTV decoders to Orang Asli communities across the country to facilitate their children’s home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions.

Its Deputy Minister I Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said 60,000 Orang Asli households would benefit from the initiative and be able to enjoy educational TV programmes at home.

“At the previous meeting chaired by Datuk (Seri) Saifuddin (Abdullah) (Minister of Communications and Multimedia), we had determined that priority be given to the Orang Asli community.

“We will put one (MyTV) in the dewan, we will place one at a tok batin’s house which can provide the comfort of learning from home,” he told reporters at the handing over of the MyTV decoders to the Orang Asli community in Kampung Lubuk Legong here, today.

He said 60 decoders were given to households in the village. The MyTV Installation Programme in collaboration with the ministry and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) was first launched at this village, before being extended to other states.

“After the launch here, we will start moving (expanding to other states). We have technicians who do not charge, we want to give it to them free, without any charges. To install, we will appoint an installation contractor,” he said.

Abdul Rahman hopes the initiative would enable the Orang Asli children to have access to good educational facilities thus ensuring they do not lag behind in their studies.

At the event, Abdul Rahman also handed over dividends amounting to RM12,300 to 42 rubber plantation project participants from the company Bayu Rimba Enterprise.- Bernama