Distribution of buffer stock of govt medicines distributed to private clinics since yesterday

CYBERJAYA: The buffer stock of government medicines that is managed by Pharmaniaga Bhd has been distributed to private clinics since yesterday following the shortage of certain medicines in the market, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He attributed the current shortage of the medicines, especially for fever, cough and flu, to unexpected demand, compared to the period before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If you go to private clinics, they have the Paracetamol with the MOH (Ministry of Health) stamp. We do sell the medicine from the buffer stock to them.

“There is Paracetamol, there will be cough syrup (and) with the MOH stamp,” he told a press conference after opening Hematogenix Malaysia, the first first central oncology laboratory in Malaysia, here today.

Khairy was earlier reported to have said that the distribution of medicines would be given priority to private clinics and hospitals that were short of medicines.

On the Influenza infection in the country, he said up to Epidemiology Week 29/2022 (July 17 to July 23), a total of 213 clusters were reported in primary and secondary schools, 16 clusters in kindergartens and 10 clusters in training institutions or colleges.

“This year there has been a significant increase (in Influenza infection). This is due to the expiry of the Movement Control Order (MCO) followed by the opening of schools.

“It exposes the people to the illness, especially children, whose immunity level may be relatively low after two years of being confined at home, ”he said.

On an individual claiming to be Dr Rash Endyka Roslin, a UD56 medical specialist at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, Kuantan, Pahang, who appeared on Facebook and Tik Tok and said to sell medical items at an expensive price, Khairy said the the ministry would lodge a police report against him.

A check made through the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) system the individual’s name not in its on the record.

On the operation status of the Cyberjaya Hospital, Khairy said an announcement would be made next month.

In November last year, Khairy was reported to have said the MOH would open a request for proposal (RFP) to experts, as well as private medical companies, for an operating model for Cyberjaya Hospital. - Bernama