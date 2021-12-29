Distribution of BWI to 2,208 KIR in Kelantan begins today

KOTA BHARU: A total of 2,208 heads of households (KIR) affected by floods in the state will each receive compassionate aid (BWI) of RM1,000, which will be paid in two phases from today until next week based on the list of flood victims recorded from Dec 17 to 27.

State Civil Defence Force (APM) disaster management and operations secretariat Zainuddin Hussin said the first phase of the BWI distribution involved an allocation of RM2 million, while the second phase, RM208,000.

“The KIR are from the seven flood-hit districts namely Pasir Mas, Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, Tumpat, Jeli and Bachok.

“Based on our records, there are 1,765 KIR registered at the temporary relief centres (PPS), and 443 others who were not registered (evacuated) at PPS,” he told Bernama here.

Zainuddin said the allocation for BWI was channelled by the federal government to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) for distribution to the State Disaster Management Committee and State Secretary’s Office, which will then pass it to the District Disaster Management Committee to be distributed to the KIR. — Bernama