KUALA TERENGGANU: A district officer has been remanded for six days from today, to facilitate investigations into the filing of false claims amounting to RM500,000.

The remand order which expires this Saturday, was issued by Kuala Terengganu magistrate/sessions court assistant registrar Raszita Mad Saad.

The 59-year-old suspect who was arrested at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office here at 5pm yesterday, is being investigated under Section 18 of the 2009 MACC Act, which carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence and fine not less than five times the gratification or RM10,000 whichever is higher.

The officer was arrested for allegedly issuing two cheques in the amount of RM300,000 and RM200,000 which were payable to a youth non-governmental organisation (NGO) in May 2018.

The application for the claims was said to be used to conduct 32 programmes in the Permaisuri state constituency which were never implemented. — Bernama