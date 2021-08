KANGAR: Malaysians should instill the spirit of patriotism in them to ensure the country continues to enjoy its independence because it will be lost if country is divided, says Perlis Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Azlan Man.

He said independence was achieved with the sacrifices of past leaders.

“We must not forget that we can lose our independence, not in its physical form but in other forms,” he told reporters today.

Azlan also said that Malaysians must instill in them the spirit of patriotism to ensure the people can continue to live in harmony and for the country to move forward.

“The rakyat must continue to stay together and not allow issues that can split the nation to spawn,” he said.

He said this year’s National Day celebrations will be held virtually and he hoped the spirit of independence would not fade even though there are no major celebrations or gatherings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My National Day speech will be conducted virtually which will later be followed by the waving of the Jalur Gemilang.

“I hope Malaysians will participate in the waving of the Jalur Gemilang at their homes and business premises to remind them that the country’s independence was achieved from colonial rule on Aug 31 1957,” he said. — Bernama