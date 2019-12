PUTRAJAYA: The Diversion pioneer project will be implemented in three locations namely the districts of Sepang, Seremban and Port Dickson for two years beginning today, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix).

The Diversion Concept was an alternative approach to manage children under the age of 18 years who had committed crime by emphasising protection and recovery, said Wan Azizah, who is also the Minister for Women, Family and Community Development.

“Diversion is carried out for specific crimes based on case-by-case basis in the form of issuing warnings or intervention without the need to go through court proceedings,” she said in a statement today.

The project was an initiative by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) through the Social Welfare Department (JKM) with technical support from Unicef Malaysia and the collaboration of the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), she said.

Wan Azizah said it was in line with the government’s commitment to give priority to the best interest of the child as stated in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

She said the Diversion approach had been implemented more than 20 years ago in the United States and the European countries and in the last 10 years, Diversion had also been initiated in the Asean nations except for Malaysia.

Last Sept 11 (2019), the government at the Cabinet Meeting had agreed that the programme be implemented on a pioneer basis in Malaysia.

According to Wan Azizah, based on the PDRM data since 2015. between 67 to 69% of children who had conflicts with the law could be categorised as having low and moderate risks which involved property crime cases.

“To ensure the effectiveness of the Diversion pioneer project and the interest of the public and children were balanced, officials from the JKM, JPN (National Registration Department) and PDRM involved had been given training to handle the Diversion cases,” she said.

She said the implementation of Diversion in the other countries had proven to have reduced recidivism, trauma and negative psychological effects from the current judicial and detention processes and assisted in the recovery and reintegration in the community.

“KPWKM hoped that the implementation of the pioneer project can be widened extensively in future,” she added. — Bernama