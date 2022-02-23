Diversity and inclusion in workplace should be organisational priority: Experts

PETALING JAYA: The clock is ticking for companies to advocate equality and ensure that diversity and inclusion become an organisational priority.

Embracing diversity, experts say, creates inclusiveness in the workplace that enables employees to celebrate each other’s differences in culture, heritage and abilities.

In fact, as the Social Security Organisation (Socso) pointed out, this change in mindset should not come just from the top but on the ground as well.

“The mindset change has to happen on a large scale,” head of the Employment Services Department at Socso, Gayathri Vadivel, said.

She was among several experts who spoke at the “Diversity and Inclusion: Fostering Innovation” forum yesterday.

The forum was hosted by Roche Malaysia in conjunction with the company’s 125th anniversary.

Gayathri said a holistic policy should include accepting people with disabilities (PWDs) as the way forward.

“(In terms of) viabilities for PWDs, we see a change in the development of employment ... we have barriers that need to be overcome,” she said.

Gayathri said the management should be flexible to enable PWDs to perform tasks that are within their capabilities. “We’ll probably need to be flexible in work sharing, work accommodation (and) strategies that integrate them well into the organisation,” she added.

Roche Malaysia general manager Deepti Saraf said diversity and inclusion would be a core element of the company’s strategy for the next 125 years if it wants to stay relevant.

“For us, diversity and inclusion is about providing equal opportunities and nurturing a culture where you can be yourself and where your ideas matter,” she said.

To embed this, the company has a 10-year plan to achieve diversity and leadership, mirroring the workflow.

Deepti said its short-term goals are to see to a 2% increase in the number of women leaders and a 1% increase in under-represented markets.

She said the company provides multiple levels of training on unconscious bias for hiring managers, which sometimes is the cause of the failure to allow for diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

“We have international women and emerging market leader communities that support these diverse employees to find a voice and to ensure that they have a seat at the table,” she said.

“On the patient side, we realise an extremely important part of our journey. Today, research and development has to include people from different racial, ethnic, gender and geographical genetic pools.

“This is to ensure that we can create healthcare outcomes or healthcare solutions that can work for all kinds of people,” she said.

Deepti said that optimising healthcare outcomes for all was also part of Roche’s long-term goals.

“Also among our goals are personalising healthcare (as our way) to respect every individual for their unique genetic profile and treat them with that,” she added.