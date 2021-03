PETALING JAYA: Plans to “balik kampung” during the Hari Raya celebrations in May should be put on hold, according to some medical experts, while others believe it can be done safely with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Virologist Prof Dr Sandy Loh of Universiti Nottingham Malaysia said evidence shows that festive holidays and social gatherings are facilitators of Covid-19 infections.

“Seeing that vaccinations are still ongoing, I believe the interstate travel ban should not be lifted any time soon to prevent a possible surge in infections. Hence, the ‘balik kampung’ situation is not a favourable idea at the moment,” she told theSun.

She added that the herd immunity threshold for Covid-19 is still uncertain, although experts have generally estimated that vaccinating 70% to 85% of the population may suppress the spread of infections.

“In truth, we are still very far from reaching this percentage. To strike a balance between the risk and benefit ratio while not further stressing out the economy, it may be ideal to wait for the number of Covid-19 cases to fall below 500 for a constant two weeks. Additionally, vaccinations should have reached at least 40% of the population to reduce any impact brought by interstate travel,” she said.

In a case where mass state crossings are allowed, Loh said the risks that may follow will include a higher infection rate among those in rural areas.

“These vulnerable groups may not have access to better healthcare systems, unlike city dwellers. Furthermore, we can expect more green zones turning orange and soon after, red due to mass state crossings.

“The worst would be another wave of infections which would lead to severe and longer-term impact on our economy,” she said.

“Nevertheless, if the government insists on allowing interstate travel, it then falls on the people to follow the stringent SOP, especially during the month of Ramadan and the Hari Raya celebrations to prevent any new clusters and cases,” she said.

Enunciating the opposite view is Prof Sanjay Rampal of University Malaya’s Epidemiology and Public Health faculty.

He believes Covid-19 transmissions have reduced over the past month and the healthcare system appears to be doing a good job managing Covid-19.

“Our SOP should be adaptive to the transmission levels. Cross-border travel should be allowed with the continuance of adherence to the prevention activities of physical distancing, hand hygiene and mask use. The definition of red, yellow and green states should also be based on rates, the metrics for assessing baseline risk of Covid-19 should account for the total population in the states,” he said.

“Another type of movement restriction to consider when there is high disease transmission in the community is to restrict movements across regions. The states can be grouped into larger regions and then restrict travel between these regions. For example, Northern, Central, Southern, and Eastern Peninsular followed by Sabah and Sarawak,” he said, adding this type of regional travel will be able to mitigate any future outbreaks.

Assoc Prof Dr Malina Osman from Universiti Putra Malaysia said although we are experiencing the current downward pattern of the third wave with an ongoing vaccination programme, we have to remain cautious.

“Based on the current situation, if a similar pattern can be continued, we may achieve one to two-digit cases by Hari Raya. With the second phase of vaccination that will commence next month, I strongly believe ‘balik kampung’ plans can be postponed until a week or two after Hari Raya,” she said.

In addition, she noted a significant proportion among vulnerable groups should be vaccinated first before considering interstate travel.

“We have to make sure our elderly and those of high risk are vaccinated first before allowing interstate travel.

“Depending only on the behavioural preventive measures through SOP like we did before has proven inadequate in maintaining a low number of cases. We observed marked violations of SOP last December, which led to an increased number of cases in the subsequent months,” she said.