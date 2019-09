KUALA LUMPUR: Popular actor Sharnaaz Ahmad and his wife Noor Nabila Mohd Noor have been ordered by the Federal Territory Lower Syariah Court here today to appoint a conciliatory committee (JKP) in their divorce case.

Syariah judge Ahmad Muttaqi Ismail ordered Sharnaaz whose real name is Sharnaaz Ahmad Bazir Ahmad, and Noor Nabila, both 34, to do so after the actor disagreed with his wife’s divorce petition.

On Aug 27, Noor Nabila as the plaintiff, filed for divorce petition in accordance with Section 47 of the Islamic Family Law (Federal Territories) Act 1984.

In the divorce process, the JKP, comprised close family members of the couple, would be appointed to provide them with advice and solutions.

Earlier, Sharnaaz, who was represented by lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, when asked by the judge whether he had seen the divorce petition filed by Noor Nabila on Aug 29, answered “Yes”.

Asked whether he agreed with his wife’s divorce petition, the actor said “disagree”.

Noor Nabila in her petition stated, among the reasons why she was filing for divorce, was lack of understanding between them and that they had been living apart since February 2018 and that Sharnaaz only provided financial support at RM500 a month despite being able to provide more.

She also said steps had been taken to reach reconciliation including discussions but still failed to find solutions.

Sharnaaz, as the defendant, continued with his attitude and discussions with the family were also failed to yield any result, she claimed.

Syariah lawyer Azmi Mohd Rais representing Noor Nabila later asked the defendant to give his reasons (for disagreeing) because based on his social media status, he had stated otherwise.

However, Ahmad Muttaqi said there was no need for the defendant to do so as the court had already asked Sharnaaz and set Sept 30 for both parties to appoint their JKP representatives.

Sharnaaz and Noor Nabila, who is the older sister of Malaysian actress and TV presenter Neelofa, were married on March 31, 2017 and the couple has a one-year-old son Jebat Jayden Ahmad. — Bernama