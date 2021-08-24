DIY way to keep busy during lockdown

PETALING JAYA: Being confined at home during the pandemic has encouraged people to take on do-it-yourself (DIY) projects and has boosted their confidence in the ability to wield a pair of pliers or a screwdriver.

These DIY projects, such as renovating living spaces to create room for children studying remotely or modifying backyards for social-distance entertaining and others, may also be a good way of coping with some of the stress from the pandemic.

Aaron Vincent, a Seremban-based mechanical engineer, began his home project with the aim of enclosing the back section of the house, which was previously surrounded by a metal rod fence.

Aaron said it was a therapeutic procedure since it took his mind off the boredom and tension from being confined at home.

“The house project came about during this pandemic because I was at home with a lot of time on my hands,” the 29-year-old told theSun.

Instead of constructing a brick wall, the plan was to use less expensive material.

“As a result, we chose to use an awning material supported by steel bars,” he said, adding that he began the project about a month ago.

The project is ongoing as the process had previously been interrupted due to stores being closed, making it hard to obtain supplies.

When asked when he expects to finish the project, he said that with stores now open, it would take another month or two since supplies were delayed due to the pandemic.

Noel Chang, a 42-year-old who has been working from home for the past year, said he wanted to enlarge his kitchen by tearing down a wall and constructing a new partition at the far end behind his home.

He had to execute this plan due to a faulty pipeline in the kitchen. He began the project in May with the help of a friend, and it is ongoing.

“I’ve been busy with work, video-calling clients and others. I need to make sure the measurements and location are ideal. There’s plenty of preparation involved, hence the delay,” the finance adviser said.

He added that he had no option but to wait, since hardware shops were closed.

If all goes according to plan, he expects to finish the project by the end of this month.

Chang said that it was a tiring but gratifying experience, more so since the project was hands-on, giving him a sense of accomplishment.