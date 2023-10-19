DMDI to submit nine resolutions on Palestine-Israel war to OIC

MALACCA: The nine resolutions from the Palestine-Israel War and Al-Aqsa Liberation Forum, organised by the Malay-Muslim unity group Dunia Melayu Dunia Islam (DMDI), will be submitted to the Malaysian delegates participating in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia today.

DMDI Foundation chairman Datuk Mohd Ridhwan Mohd Ali said the resolutions will also be submitted to the United States Embassy and presented at anti-Zionist regime forums nationwide.

“The resolutions include urging for an immediate ceasefire, stopping the planned mass killings of Palestinian Muslims, and allowing humanitarian aid such as food, medicine, and clothing to enter Gaza.

“We also urge the establishment of safe humanitarian corridors so that Palestinian residents can seek safety during conflicts to receive medical treatment and other assistance,“ he said while reading the resolutions at the forum, which was officiated by Malacca Gorvernor Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam.

Mohd Ridhwan, who is also the Malacca Youth Coalition Council (MGBM) president, also called on the United Nations, OIC, and Eight Developing Countries Education City (D-8 Education City) organisation to play a stronger and more effective role in dragging Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He added that the resolutions approved by various organisations such as the World Youth Foundation, Serantau Muslim, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), and MGBM, will be transformed into a nationwide event known as the One Million Palestinian Defenders Mega Assembly Tour programme (Jelajah Himpunan Mega Satu Juta Pembela Palestin). This initiative, mobilised by NGOs in partnership with MyAqsa Defender, is aimed to raise awareness and support for Palestine.

Meanwhile, a total of RM50,000 was raised at the forum, contributed by various NGOs.

“We will directly channel this fund to Palestine through Serantau Muslim, which has an established network to ensure it reaches those affected by the conflict there soon. Although Gaza’s borders are closed, we intend for this fund to be among the first to reach the area,“ he added. - Bernama